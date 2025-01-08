Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan borough man
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan borough man following his death.
The man known only as Barry died at his home at Wordsworth Avenue, Leigh on Tuesday January 5.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 70-year-old’s death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Barry’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687.
