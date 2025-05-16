Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan borough man
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media as they try to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan borough man following his death.
Pawl Gromski died at his home on Leigh Road, Leigh on Thursday.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 41-year-old’s death.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Gromski’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 856 4687