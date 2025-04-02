Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan man
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his premature death
George Swankie died at his home on Essex Street in Wigan on Tuesday April 1.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 58-year-old’s passing.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Swankie’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 856 4687
