Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan man
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death.
Philip Collier sadly died at his home on Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw on Saturday May 10.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 45-year-old’s passing
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Collier’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687