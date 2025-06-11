An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Mather died at his home on Markland Court on Frog Lane, Wigan on Monday June 9.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Mather’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687