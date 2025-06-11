Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan man

An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of a Wigan man following his death

Andrew Mather died at his home on Markland Court on Frog Lane, Wigan on Monday June 9.

There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 57-year-old’s death.

However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Mather’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687

