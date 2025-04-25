Police issue next of kin appeal after death of Wigan pensioner
An appeal for help has been made by police on social media trying to trace the surviving relatives of an elderly Wigan man following his death
Patrick Boyle sadly died at his home on Dean Crescent in Orrell on Wednesday Aprl 23.
There were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the 79-year-old’s passing.
However, police have been struggling trying to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Boyle’s family is asked to contact the police coroner's office on 0161 8564687