A next of kin appeal has been issued by police to help find the family of a Wigan woman after her death.

Tracey Holmes, 54, died at her home on Ince Green Lane in Ince on November 17.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information about Ms Holmes’s next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office on 0161 856 4687.