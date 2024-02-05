Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man – named only as Miguel – was last seen on Wood Street walking towards Chapel Lane at around 8.30pm on Sunday (February 4).

Miguel is described as being 6ft 2ins, in his late 50s with a bald head.

Miguel was last seen on Wood Street

He was last seen wearing a striped pink, purple and teal polo shirt, blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Miguel and want to make sure he is safe and well.