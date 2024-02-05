Police issue urgent appeal to trace missing Wigan man
Police are appealing for help to find a missing Wigan man.
The man – named only as Miguel – was last seen on Wood Street walking towards Chapel Lane at around 8.30pm on Sunday (February 4).
Miguel is described as being 6ft 2ins, in his late 50s with a bald head.
He was last seen wearing a striped pink, purple and teal polo shirt, blue jeans and blue Adidas trainers.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Miguel and want to make sure he is safe and well.
Anyone with information on Miguels' whereabouts is urged to call police on 0161 8567102 quoting 2823 of 4/2/24.