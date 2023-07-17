Police launch appeal to find family of Wigan man following his death
Police have asked for help to trace the family of a Wigan man who died just a few days ago.
By Matt Pennington
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
They said 71-year-old Brian Guest died at his home on Thursday, July 13 and there were no suspicious circumstances.
An appeal has been published on social media by police officers working to find his next of kin.
Anyone with information about Mr Guest and his family is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton by calling 0161 856 4687.