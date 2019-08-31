Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Wigan woman

Police are urgently appealing for public help to find a missing Wigan woman.

Concern is growing for the welfare of Carol Jones, 58, who is originally from the borough and has vanished in Southport.

She was last seen at around 2pm today (Saturday) in the coastal town's Funland amusement centre.

Carol is described as around five feet five inches tall and of heavy build, with shoulder-length dark hair.

She was last spotted wearing a dark green and orange duffle coat, dark tracksuit pants and carrying a large blue bag with white stripes and a white strap.

Anyone who has seen Carol or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101, quoting reference number 702 for the date of Saturday August 31.