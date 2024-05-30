Police search for family of 62-year-old man who died at home
Police are appealing for help to find the family of a man who has died.
Peter Hickling, 62, died at his home on Tobermory Close, Haydock, on Tuesday.
Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone who can help locate his next of kin is asked to contact Sefton Coroner's Office by calling 0151 934 2105 or emailing [email protected].
