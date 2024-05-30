Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find the family of a man who has died.

Peter Hickling, 62, died at his home on Tobermory Close, Haydock, on Tuesday.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

