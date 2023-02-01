Lexi Cliffe comes from Newton Le-Willows and was last seen at 8.40pm on Tuesday January 31 at an address on Horridge Avenue.

Since then concerns concerns have grown as to her whereabouts. She is 5ft 4ins tall, has shoulder length black hair is of slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a necklace with ‘L’ on it, a dark coloured puffer jacket along with light grey leggings and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Lexi Clife has been missing since January 31.

She is known to visit the areas of Wigan, St Helens and Haydock.