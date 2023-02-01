Police search for missing 13-year-old girl reaches Wigan
Police have issued an appeal after a schoolgirl with links to Wigan went missing.
Lexi Cliffe comes from Newton Le-Willows and was last seen at 8.40pm on Tuesday January 31 at an address on Horridge Avenue.
Since then concerns concerns have grown as to her whereabouts. She is 5ft 4ins tall, has shoulder length black hair is of slim build.
When last seen, she was wearing a necklace with ‘L’ on it, a dark coloured puffer jacket along with light grey leggings and black Nike Air Force trainers.
Anyone who has seen Lexi or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police, call 101 or report sigthings via https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.