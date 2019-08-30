Police search for vulnerable Wigan pensioner missing from home

Police are urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of a vulnerable pensioner who has gone missing.



Alan Lock, 76, vanished from the Up Holland area at around 8pm on Thursday and has not been seen since.

Skelmersdale Police wrote in an online appeal that officers are very concerned for his welfare.

Alan is described as a white man of slim build. He was wearing a red and black lumberjack-type shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Alan or knows where he is should ring police on 101, quoting LC-20190829-1395.