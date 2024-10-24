Police searching for missing person take to canal in Wigan
Emergency services have been spotted along a stretch of the canal in Wigan.
Police officers and a regional marine and underwater search unit were conducting a search along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near a bridge off Lily Lane in Bamfurlong, on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was part an investigation into locating a missing person.