Police searching for missing person take to canal in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:28 BST
Emergency services have been spotted along a stretch of the canal in Wigan.

Police officers and a regional marine and underwater search unit were conducting a search along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal, near a bridge off Lily Lane in Bamfurlong, on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was part an investigation into locating a missing person.

