Police trying to find next of kin after death of Wigan pensioner

Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a woman from Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Joyce Garvin, 82, died at her home on Ash Lane, Aspull, on November 15.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

They are now seeking help to find her next of kin and are appealing for anyone who can help to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police coroner's office in Bolton

Anyone with information about Joyce's next of kin can call the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.

