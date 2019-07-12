Policeman awarded for supporting Wigan pub owner after son's fatal crash

A Wigan pub owner has shown her gratitude to the police officer who supported her family after her son died in a car crash by nominating him for a special award.

Helen Birch, who runs the White Crow, in Worthington, said she could not praise Sgt Craig Booth enough for his support when they lost their 23-year-old son Daniel in 2012 following a car crash in Coppull.

PC Craig Booth, of Lancashure Constabulary, receiving his highly commended award from DCS Richard Wood at Brakes Family Liasion Officer Awards

After years of campaigning to keep young drivers safe on the road through Safe Drive Stay Alive, Helen realised just how invaluable he has been, so she nominated him for Brake’s Police Family Liaison Officer (FLO) Awards.

Judges deemed his dedication worthy of the highly commended title at a ceremony in the Houses of Parliament.

Helen said: “Through everything I have been doing with the campaign, I have come to realise how much Sgt Booth stands out and how much he looked out for us.

“If it was not for his support, I would never have been able to do SDSA and help to reduce road deaths in youngsters.

“It is down to him that our marriage survived and we kept our business going, because he helped us with everything.

“He was there for us 24 hours a day and was there for the whole family, from my then seven-year-old boy, to Daniel’s grandparents.

“For him - and others - to do the job they are doing is amazing.

“I don’t think people realise how soul destroying and life sucking their job is. Sgt Booth has gone above and beyond and he is my hero.”

Sgt Booth, 47, has supported more than 100 families following road related deaths in his 12 years as a Family Liaison Officer at Lancashire Constabulary. He said: “I feel very humbled and honoured to have been nominated for this award under such tragic circumstances.”

The awards, sponsored by Birchall Blackburn Law, Horwich Cohen Coghlan Solicitors and Slater and Gordon Lawyers, celebrate FLOs’ dedication and commitment to bereaved families.