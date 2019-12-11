Pooches take the lead at special Wigan Christmas party

Dogs were out in force to enjoy a festive bash laid on for “man’s best friend”.



The annual Christmas Pawty took place at Mesnes Park and saw dozens of pooches and their owners come together in suitably festive costumes. While some pets were attired in decidedly human garb, some of the humans compensated by wearing canine masks.

Organiser Ingrid Whelan said the event was also a chance for animal lovers to honour dogs that had died, been stolen or abused. “We wanted to mention dogs that have been unfortunately used as dog bait, or dogs that have recently been stolen in the Wigan area.

"We just wanted to have this for the little doggies that have passed on.”

For more pictures see this week’s Wigan Observer.