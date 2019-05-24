Poorly Wigan tot's sister sees her over charity run finish line

A Wigan tot who suffers from a genetic condition which can leave her in agony from taking just a few steps, has taken part in a family run for charity.



Evana Parkinson, from Ince, took on the 1.5k “mini race” at the Great Manchester Run on Sunday alongside her family.

The four-year-old has been suffering with a rare genetic chromosome disorder only known as “microdeletion 15Q11.2” since birth.

A middle child of three siblings, little Evana has shown delayed development and is still unable to run, jump or roll like other children her age.

She also suffers from chronic pain in her legs and is often confined to a specially adapted buggy.

The condition is so rare that it does not have a real name, and very few medical professionals know about it.

Her mum Kayley, said she often feels like she is having to explain Evana’s condition when she goes to the doctor or hospital.

Despite this, Evana, along with her sister Erica, five, and her parents Scott and Kayley, walked in the annual race to raise money for children’s charity “Blessings in Disguise”.

Scott Parkinson, Evana’s dad, said: “Evana finished the race in 25 minutes. Erica did it in 12, beating her previous time of 13 minutes for that distance.

“We are super proud, Evana walked some of it herself and Erica ran back to walk her over the line.”

Mum Kayley, added: “Kayley, 25, added: “Her and Evana are really close, with anything like this Erica helps her a lot.”

After setting an initial target of £1,000 family has already raised a whopping £8,000 for the charity - which provides special needs equipment and puts on activities for children and families.

To donate visit www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/evanafaith