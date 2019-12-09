Pop superstar Kylie Minogue joins up with Wigan's Joining Jack youngsters in Dubai

Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue met up with the face of Wigan charity Joining Jack at a rugby tournament in Duabi.

Kylie made the linked-fingers JJ salute after meeting Jack, and his brother James, at the Dubai Sevens event.

Kylie Minogue with brothers James and Jack at the Dubai Sevens event. Photo by Joining Jack

Jack spoke to the chart-topper about living life with Duchenne and why the charity was created by his parents, Andy and Alex Johnson.

Unfortunately, the Joining Jack team - which included ex-Warriors star Pat Richards - were knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage. Picture: Joining Jack