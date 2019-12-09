Pop superstar Kylie Minogue joins up with Wigan's Joining Jack youngsters in Dubai

Aussie pop legend Kylie Minogue met up with the face of Wigan charity Joining Jack at a rugby tournament in Duabi.
Kylie made the linked-fingers JJ salute after meeting Jack, and his brother James, at the Dubai Sevens event.
Jack spoke to the chart-topper about living life with Duchenne and why the charity was created by his parents, Andy and Alex Johnson.
Unfortunately, the Joining Jack team - which included ex-Warriors star Pat Richards - were knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage. Picture: Joining Jack