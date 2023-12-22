Since mid-October the long derelict Eckesley Mills site at Wigan Pier has been a hive of hospitality.

In a bid to get locals into the mindset of the huge Victorian complex being a special place to visit in the future – as work rapidly takes place to turn it into a massive leisure, accommodation and business hub – Feast at the Mills has been filling hungry bellies with street food and quenching thirsts over recent weekends.

It has been a chance for local independent food and drink companies to showcase their produce while visitors to the mill ruins – advisedly wrapped up against the elements although more heaters have been installed of late – have also enjoyed live bands.

The launch night of Feast at The Mills

But the feasts were only going to last until Christmas.

So what next? The Altrincham Market-style food hall on the ground floor of Mill One (which will also be home to dozens of businesses and a rooftop restaurant) is only set to open in several months’ time. Heck the giant building hasn’t even got a lid on it at the moment.

Wigan Today asked Heaton Group, the local firm transforming the site, what the plans were to keep the hospitality momentum going until Mill One’s launch.

And the response certainly fuels expectations.

Alex McCulloch, development manager at Heaton Group, said: “We've received a hugely positive response from the people of Wigan for Feast at The Mills.

"We'll be making announcement in the new year about what's coming next, so watch this space."