Popular Wigan venue scores just ONE in latest hygiene ratings
One of Wigan’s swankier venues has received a shockingly low food hygiene mark.
Wiganers will be stunned to find out Albert’s at Standish have been given a one-star rating.
Such a ranking means various aspects of the restaurant need improving, while the overall management of food safety requires a major overhaul.
People from Standish have taken to social media to share their thoughts.
“That could be potentially life-threatening for some people.”
Amie Leanna said: “What a shame. Hopefully they will change this soon, it’s a lovely venue for Standish”
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments to be published coming from September
Out of 37 inspections that month, a massive 32 received a score of five, signifying a “very good” rating.
Seven establishments received a four, while just two places earned the satisfactory rating of three.
This means that in 2021 so far, out of Wigan’s 724 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 484 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and none has landed the dreaded zero rating.
Also receiving a one alongside Albert’s were Nutrisport on Wallgate and the Siam House Thai Takeaway in Standish.
Among those proudly sporting a five is Shevington Community Pantry.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components such as how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2021:
FIVE:
1910 Pizzeria, Bryn Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9AU
ABC Childcare, Charles Street Ince Wigan WN2 2AL
Ambrose Day Nursery, 1 Ambrose Avenue Leigh WN7 5HY
Corrie’s Cakes, Private address
Elior Wincanton Heinz Wigan, Fourmarts Road Martland Park Wigan WN5 0LR
First Steps Private Day Nursery, Kirkham Road Leigh WN7 3UQ
Frank King Ltd Staff Canteen, 69 Queen Street Wigan WN3 4HZ
Green Grass Centre, 49-51 Spa Road Atherton Manchester M46 9NR
Greggs Plc (within Asda Stores), Soho Street Wigan WN5 0XA
Harwoods Patisserie, 40 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HF
iLove Snacks, Cricket Street Wigan
Isabella Cakes, Private address
Ling Wok, 781-783 Ormskirk Road Wigan WN5 8AT
Little Acorns Day Nursery, Dicconson Terrace Wigan WN1 2AA
Mcdonalds (C&T restaurants), Worthington Way Wigan WN3 6XA
Over the Rainbow Day Nursery, 40 Violet Street Ashton-In-Makerfield Wigan WN4 9EE
Shevington Community Pantry, Church Lane Shevington Wigan WN6 8BD
Shevington Community Recreational Centre and Management Association, Vicarage Lane Shevington
Sweet Kandy Official, Private address
Sweet Nutty Nola, Private address
The Cafe Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Health Services, The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS
The Ducklings Day Nursery, 115 Warrington Road Leigh WN7 3XF
V & V Takeaway, 76 Market Street Wigan WN1 1HX
Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Health Services, The Avenue Leigh WN7 1HS
FOUR:
Applebycourt Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road Wigan WN5 9LA
Billy Bobs, 17 Market Street Leigh WN7 1DR
La Mama Bar and Restaurant, 17-21 High Street Standish Wigan WN6 0HA
Tender Years Day Nursery, 126 Wigan Road Leigh WN7 5DR
The Hamiltons, 350-352 Hamilton Street Atherton Manchester M46 0BE
Weavers Arms, 9-13 Lord Street Leigh WN7 1DP
THREE:
Fatboys, 156 Leigh Road Leigh WN7 1SJ
The Old Bank Coffee and Wine Bar, 747-749 Ormskirk Road WN5 8AT
TWO:
Kirk Off-Licence, 41 Kirkhall Lane Leigh WN7 1SA
ONE:
Alberts Bar and Restaurant, School Lane Standish Wigan WN6 0TD
Nutrisport, Great George Street Wallgate Wigan WN3 4DL
Siam House Thai Takeaway, 65 Church Street Standish Wigan WN6 0JT
