All Ears Mental Health Awareness CIC was due to hold the event in the new woodland hub at the Grand Arcade on September 10 to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.

However, it was postponed due to the centre’s events blackout following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It will now take place from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, October 15, a few days after World Mental Health Day.

All Ears Founder and Managing Director Amy Madden

Various organisations from across the borough will come together to host free workshops and showcase services such as alternative therapies and mindfulness.

It will also feature a butterfly of hope display created by pupils from Outwood Academy in Hindley.

Founder and managing director Amy Madden said: “There is more affordable help in Wigan for mental health than people think.

