Poverty charity appealing for the borough to help Wigan's less fortunate families this Chirstmas

The independent organisation aims to help relieve poverty and bring joy to those who need it most, something that is particularly important during the festive season.

Donations are collected throughout November and can be dropped off at various locations up until Sunday November 27.

The main drop-off point is Ashland House in Ince which will be open for the final two weekends of November.

WIGAN - 17-11-21 from left, Emma Thornton and Kelly Parkinson, right, launch their Christmas appeal to help vulnerable people in Wigan, one of the donations points is Ashland House, Ince.

Alternatively items can be handed over at Angel and Acorn Boutique and Impressions Uniform – both in Standish and The Coffee Stop in Leigh, with all operating regular opening hours throughout the month.

Shoeboxes containing the festive gifts are then redistributed to third parties in the borough; past recipients including midwives, schools, nurseries and older adults who may be living in times of hardship or are currently homeless.

Emma Thornton, head of fund raising and a trustee of Shoebox Fairies, said: “We understand that people are more stretched than ever, but people who wish to help don’t have to make physical donations.

"There is always the opportunity to donate your time, whether that is packing boxes or helping us distribute them.”

This year’s campaign is focused on items that will be suitable for older adults after seeing fewer donations last year. Additionally the cost of living crisis has seen an increase in demand for donations.

Receiving up to 60 requests in a week, the charity is seeing first-hand the impact of the current financial climate, as they also receive referrals from people who are aware of others who are struggling.

As well as donating items, people can “sponsor” a shoebox that helps the charity buy various goods that go into their boxes which can be found at https://www.theshoeboxfairies.com/sponsor-a-shoebox

Emma said: “This is also a good activity to do with children who have the opportunity to learn that there are people that are less fortunate and that it is a good quality to give to others.

"We’re always looking for more people to help out and more information can be found on our Facebook page.”

More information regarding the appeal can be found on the website: https://www.theshoeboxfairies.com/

