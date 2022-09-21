For someone clambered up the bronze Billy Boston statue in Believe Square and put a mask on him.

For some onlookers it was disrespectful of the rugby league legend while others thought it a harmless wheeze.

One told Wigan Today: “I suppose this is someone’s idea of funny. I don’t get it and find it ever so slightly sinister and not respectful of the great man himself.”

The masked Boston statue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another said: “It doesn’t do any harm. It just looks a bit wacky that’s all.

"I really would have been upset if the statue had been vandalised in some way.”

During his 15 years at Central Park, Billy scored a club-record 478 tries in his 488 appearances for the club. He now lives in retirement in Hawkley Hall and still attends games.

Wigan rugby league legend Billy Boston