Pranksters shin up statue to Wigan rugby legend to put a mask on it
Smiles, frowns and puzzlement from the public have met a pranking change to a Wigan town centre landmark.
For someone clambered up the bronze Billy Boston statue in Believe Square and put a mask on him.
For some onlookers it was disrespectful of the rugby league legend while others thought it a harmless wheeze.
One told Wigan Today: “I suppose this is someone’s idea of funny. I don’t get it and find it ever so slightly sinister and not respectful of the great man himself.”
Most Popular
Another said: “It doesn’t do any harm. It just looks a bit wacky that’s all.
"I really would have been upset if the statue had been vandalised in some way.”
During his 15 years at Central Park, Billy scored a club-record 478 tries in his 488 appearances for the club. He now lives in retirement in Hawkley Hall and still attends games.
The mask has since been removed.