An internationally acclaimed exhibition is set to go out on a high as it finishes its tour of UK galleries at its final destination in the Wigan borough.

The Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize, widely regarded as the most prestigious open exhibition dedicated to drawing in the UK, will open at the Turnpike Gallery on Saturday, July 13.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities at Wigan Council, said: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to present such a wealth of contemporary drawings by both UK and international artists right here in Leigh at our very own Turnpike Gallery.

“There truly is something for everyone in this show; the variety of themes, materials, skills and imagination demonstrated and displayed is really remarkable.

The Turnpike Gallery

“Making arts and culture accessible is really important to us and we’re proud to be able to deliver this for local people, while showing others from further afield exactly what our borough has to offer.”

Works will be displayed from first prize winner, Jeanette Barnes, plus Victoria Hunter McKenzie, Peter Blodau, Ade Olaosebikan and Isabel Rock.

The Turnpike Gallery is an arts and exhibition space based in Leigh, part of the Turnpike Centre on the Civic Square, and managed by Wigan Council.

It is the only purpose-built art gallery in Wigan borough.

The gallery provides an accessible, welcoming venue which aims to enrich people’s lives through creative encounters with art and artists.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, July 13 and runs until Saturday, September 14 and is accompanied by a programme of drawing workshops, family activities and talks.