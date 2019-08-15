Pretty dress is passed through generations of Wigan family

A beautiful dress passed down through the generations has been worn for the fifth time by a newborn baby.

Natasha Davies, 28, from Ashton, was born in Billinge Hospital in 1991 and her mum Stella received the dress for her new baby as a gift from her sister Sarah.

Natasha as a baby

Stella, who was keen to start a family tradition, decided to pass on the white pleated dress to Natasha for her own children.

The dress, with a pink satin ribbon, embroidered flowers and ruffled sleeves has now been worn by all three of Natasha’s daughters and her niece Daisy.

Two years after giving birth to her son and first-born Ryley in 2009, Natasha fell pregnant again and was thrilled to announce that she was having a girl.

When Tilly-May, who is now seven years old, was born in 2012 she became the first girl in her generation to wear the special dress, once worn by her mum.

Then along came Lillia who wore the dress, as did her niece Daisy and now Dolly.

Natasha said: “My family are very sentimental and this dress is so special to us. I’m hoping in the future my granddaughters will go on to wear it.”

Midwife Julie Bancroft, who has worked for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust for just over two years and helped to look after Natasha and Dolly, said: “The dress is absolutely gorgeous.”

When Natasha’s other four children went to the hospital to see their new sibling, they were eager to find out if they would have a new brother or a sister.

Dolly was placed on top of a pink knitted blanket with another blanket covering her from the shoulders down. The cover was then peeled back to reveal the pink blanket underneath and their new baby sister.

Natasha said: “I can’t thank the staff enough. My labour with Dolly lasted just over 15 hours and they were with me and supporting me every step of the way.”

Do you have a family garment which has been passed down through the generations? Why not share it with our readers? Email newsroom.wigan@jpimedia.co.uk, visit our Facebook page or ring 01942 506271.