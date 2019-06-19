Pretty Muddy fun for Wigan pub staff as they raise cash for cancer charity

Staff at a Wigan town centre pub got covered in mud for a good cause with a cancer charity fund-raiser.



A team from watering hole The George on Wallgate took part in the 5k Pretty Muddy Race For Life event in Preston.

Runners after completing the muddy challenge

The efforts in aid of Cancer Research UK then continued back at the pub on Saturday afternoon and evening, with Jake McKechnie, who was on The Voice Kids, performing.

The team took part in the gruelling and grubby challenge as beating cancer is a cause close to their hearts and raised an impressive total of £2,043.