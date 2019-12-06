Prince Harry's praise for budding entrepreneur

A budding entrepreneur scooped a top award and met Prince Harry during a star-studded national awards ceremony.



Abu Nisham saw off competition from 100 young people across the country to receive the Believe And Achieve title at the OnSide Youth Zones Awards.

Prince Harry with Ethan Rimmer, second left, and Rachel Hancock, second right, from Wigan Youth Zone

He was one of the talented young people from the OnSide Youth Zone Network recognised during a glittering event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Sikander Ali, head of youth work at Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We are so proud of Abu winning this award and representing the hard work we do at Wigan Youth Zone.

“When we first started working with Abu he hardly spoke any English and had no friends. The youth zone helped him change all that and he is now an integral part of the centre. He now has high aspirations and has set himself up as an entrepreneur after engaging in our enterprise programmes.”

Abu met the Duke of Sussex at a reception, along with fellow award nominees from Wigan Youth Zone, Ethan Rimmer and youth worker Rachel Hancock. Emily Pearce, who was also nominated, was unable to attend the event as she was performing in Miami with Phil Collins, made possible by the youth zone.

Prince Harry with Ethan Rimmer, second left, and Rachel Hancock, second right, from Wigan Youth Zone; below Abu receives his award

The ceremony recognised the achievements of young people who have made a difference in their community, have breakthrough talent or have overcome challenging circumstances.

Prince Harry said: “Every time I meet someone from OnSide I meet someone who is ambitious for themselves but also for their entire generation, hopeful for the future of our planet. You have an amazing fire burning inside of you – full of potential, creativity, compassion and authenticity.”