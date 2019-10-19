Project to give Wigan teenagers a sporting chance

Anti-social behaviour is one of the biggest problems in our borough and now Latics and Wigan Warriors have joined together in a bid to reduce the growing number of incidents which are blighting communities.

Wigan Athletic Community Trust have received funding from Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities Investment Fund to run a new youth intervention project over the next 12 months.

The innovative partnership will see sports coaches and youth workers from the Community Trust and Wigan Warriors Community Foundation work in three areas of the borough including Marsh Green, Ince and Leigh, to provide activities for young people who are at risk of causing anti-social behaviour in their area.

The project, which is also supported by Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles and Street Games, was officially launched at the DW Stadium last week.

Prior to the programme, a successful pilot scheme ran in Marsh Green with 18 young people who took part in various activities such as arts, crafts and boxing in a bid to prevent them from anti-social behaviour in their communities.

Tom Flower, Head of Community Trust at Wigan Athletic, said: “We are very grateful for the ongoing support of Wigan Council in backing this new scheme.

“Our staff will work closely with young people and members of the community to make sure we are delivering the right activities for the right people at the right time to help make these communities safer and stronger.”

The Community Trust and the Warriors already work successfully together on a number of programmes including Wigan Council’s Lose Weight Feel Great men’s health initiative and

Warriors’ Head of Community Mike Wearden is pleased to see this partnership continue.

He said: “We are delighted for the opportunity to further our already strong working relationship with the Wigan Athletic Community Trust and in making a real and significant difference to the lives of young people and our local community.

“The influence that both organisations and our associated club badges have on young people within the town is second to none and we hope that we can continue to make a real impact on reducing levels of anti-social behaviour, build strong relationships with our young people and develop a more cohesive community.”

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “The youth intervention project is another fantastic community project which is benefitting from the Deal for Communities Investment Fund.

“The fund has provided support for so many and made a huge difference to every corner of the borough since its first inception and this latest scheme is no exception.

“The project, which engages with youths from an early stage and looks to enhance the life chances of participants, has demonstrated remarkable reductions of youth nuisance in the pilot year.”

For more information please contact Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Senior Community Development Co-ordinator Steve Eastwood by calling 01942 318090 or emailing s.eastwood@wiganathletic.com.