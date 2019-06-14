Prolific Wigan artist to have work featured at huge exhibition

A talented Wigan-born artist is being honoured with a prestigious display.

Matthew Darwin’s paintings has been available for all to see in Lancaster as part of the British Art Exhibition tour this week.

The 41-year-old, who is originally from Standish but now lives in Cornwall, has had several pieces of work on the walls of the Storey Gallery in the city although it ends today.

Proud dad Allan, who still lives in Standish with wife Joyce, said his son was such a prolific artist that he has no more space for his paintings in his own house.

“The last few times he’s come home, at Christmas for example, he’s said he has no room in his house for his work, so we’ve had to bring some of it back up here!” said Allan.

“He started painting when he was in school. From there, he went to study at Wigan and Leigh college, and it developed from there. That’s all he ever wanted to do. He doesn’t make a living from it, but not many artists do!”

Allan, 79, said of Matthew’s work: “It varies. He does some abstract painting, and previously he has done insects and animals, and before that he’s done what I’d call impressionist pieces.

At one of his last exhibits, he even sold a couple of original pieces. He was very encouraged by that. He has also sold a few prints, and has a little space in a small shop in St Ives.”

Matthew attended Standish High School and Wigan and Leigh Technical College, gaining qualifications in art & design.

This was followed by a degree in design, illustration and animation at Wrexham.

Matthew moved to St Ives in Cornwall in 2004, where he continued to hone his craft and held several exhibitions at various venues in the area.

He has also exhibited in Wigan Library, Worden Park, Leyland and the Turnpike Gallery in Leigh.