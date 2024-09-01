Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proud piece of Wigan history has finally and permanently been remembered with much pomp and ceremony.

After six years of campaigning by volunteers and veterans, a memorial to the Old Wigan Drill Hall, home to territorial regiments for more than a century, has been unveiled on Powell Street.

It was an emotional occasion for those who recalled being based there and those whose forebears had also used it.

The Mayor of Wigan and High Sheriff of Greater Manchester were among the dignitaries to see a dream come to reality for David Myers, chair of the 5th Manchester Regiment Association, and Graham Taylor from the Lancashire Cavalry Association.

Military dignitaries at the new Drill Hall memorial

The hall was built in 1884 and was first home to the Lancashire Rifle Volunteers, a previous incarnation of the Duke of Lancaster Regiment. The 5th Manchester (originally the 1st Manchester) were based there from 1907 to 1946 and the final incumbents were the Duke of Lancaster’s Own Yeomanry from the 1960s until it was demolished in 1986 and they moved to the present Territorial Army premises on Woodhouse Lane.

The Drill Hall wasn’t intended exclusively for military use. It was also for the people of the town.

With over 9,000ft sq of floor space, that could accommodate 5,000 people standing and 3,000 sitting, the hall was used for meetings of all descriptions. Political rallies, trade exhibitions, concerts, bazaars, children’s parties and indoor sporting events.

Officers of the 5th Btn Manchester Regiment at Wigan Drill Hall , the nearest Wigan had to a Pals Regiment

Graham said: “I have special links to the old Drill Hall. My grandfather and great-uncle marched out of it to go to war in August 1914, exactly 110 years ago. Both were wounded in action at Gallipoli but luckily they survived and came home.

“Many did not return and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Today there are 163 names of 5th Manchester Regiment soldiers on Wigan Cenotaph. And there are many more commemorated on the memorials in the smaller townships dotted around Wigan.

“I enlisted into the Regular Army at the Drill Hall in 1966 when the Army Recruiting Office was based there. Later I served in the Drill Hall for 12 years in the Territorial Army with the Duke of Lancaster’s Own Yeomanry. And was here in the final days leading up to its demolition in 1986.”

Thoughts of a memorial began forming in 2018 at the time that the centenary of World War One’s end was being commemorated and since then, a temporary memorial has been in place on Powell Street which will now be taken down.

A Mothers' Union rally at Drill Hall Wigan in the 1960s

It was thanks to negotiations with Wigan Council that the structure was created with local authority funding while staff built it in their spare time.

Graham and David pay special credit to Gillian Burchall, the council’s Armed Forces key worker, Billy Finch, manager of the Support Services for the Armed Forces and Veterans, for facilitating the funding, and Keiron Devlin and his team from the Property Maintenance and Environmental Services for creating the memorial.

David said: “We are really happy. It has taken five or six years to reach fruition but, thanks to a number of people’s endeavours, it finally has.”

History of the drill hall (as told by Graham Taylor)

The Drill Hall memorial on Powell Street, Wigan

In 1881 a proposal was made to build a Volunteer Drill Hall in Wigan, in July of that year a prospectus was issued by a newly formed Company consisting of prominent businessmen and officers of the Wigan Detachment of the 4th Lancashire Rifle Volunteers (4 LRV). The capital of £6,000 to be raised consisted of fixed shares of £1 each, in order to enable the volunteers themselves to become shareholders in the undertaking.

The proposed site was in Powell Street, off Standishgate and the foundation stone was eventually laid on 21 June 1844 by the Commanding Officer of 4 LRV, Lt Col, Rt Hon. the Earl of Crawford and Balcarres.

Six months later on Friday December 20 1884 the drill hall was officially opened by the Earl. That evening a presentation called the “Grand Assault of Arms” was held by the volunteers of 4 LRV. Entertained by the regimental band the audience witnessed demonstrations of fencing, boxing and gymnastics, and bayonet versus sword exercises.

Not intended exclusively for military use, the hall which measured 131ft by 70ft, and could accommodate 5,000 people standing and 3,000 sitting, was also utilised for public meetings of all descriptions, trade exhibitions, concerts, bazaars, children’s parties, and indoor sporting events etc.

In 1888 4 LRV was redesignated as 1st Volunteer Battalion, Manchester Regiment and in 1908 following reforms by the Secretary of State for War, Richard Haldane, the Territorial Force (TF) was born. The 1st Volunteer Battalion was redesignated as 5th Battalion Manchester Regiment (TF)

The Great War Years

During the First World War the 5th Battalion Manchester Regiment formed three battalions. The first two, designated 1/5th Bn and 2/5th Bn were front line troops, the 3/5th Bn being the training and reinforcement battalion.

Led by Lt Col Henry Clayton Darlington, 1/5th Battalion sailed for the Middle East on September 10 1914 as part of the East Lancashire Division. They were the first territorial soldiers to ever leave Britain’s shores. The battalion fought with distinction in the Gallipoli campaign in 1915, suffering 668 casualties, and later in the Egyptian desert as part of the Suez Canal Defence Force.

In 1917 the battalion was transferred to the Western Front and on 2 March sailed for Marseilles, in September of that year it fought in the Battle of Passchendaele in the Ypres Salient. By the time of the Armistice in November 1918 the battalion had suffered a total of 1,845 casualties, including 400 killed, 1,308 wounded and 137 missing in action.

On 7 April 1919, after serving overseas for four years and eight months, a cadre of six officers and 50 other ranks of 1/5th Battalion, led by Lt Col Darlington and including the battalion’s only Victoria Cross winner, Lance Corporal Alfred Wilkinson, arrived back in Wigan carrying the Regimental Colours. These were later laid up in a dedication ceremony in Wigan Parish Church, where they remain to this day.

As part of 199 Brigade, 66 Infantry Division, the 2/5th Battalion Manchester Regiment entered the war on the Western Front on March 6 1917. During the next twelve months of active service they saw plenty of action, including the Battle of Passchendaele in October 1917. During this period they suffered 98 killed in action, 314 wounded and 23 missing in action.

The battalion also suffered very heavy casualties in the German Spring Offensive which commenced in March 1918. As a result they were reduced to a training cadre, tasked with teaching newly arrived American troops the art of trench warfare. The remnants of the battalion were eventually absorbed into their sister battalion from Wigan, the 1/5th.

Today the names of 163 soldiers of the 5th Battalion Manchester Regiment who fell in the Great War are commemorated on Wigan Cenotaph.

World War Two

On September 1 1939 the part time soldiers of the 5th Battalion Manchester Regiment, Territorial Army were mobilized and reported for war duty at the Drill Hall. Training was conducted locally and on nearby Central Park, the home of Wigan Rugby League Club.

As part of 127 (Manchester) Brigade of 142 (East Lancashire Division) they moved to the French/Belgian border on April 24 1941. During the withdrawal to the coast the battalion was engaged in close combat to the west of Bergues. During June 1 and 2 1941 the battalion was evacuated back to England from the beaches at Dunkirk.

On November 1 1941, the battalion was redesignated as 111 Regiment, Royal Armoured Corps and in November of the following year became an armoured car regiment of 77 Division. On November 15 1943 42nd Armoured Division was disbanded, and 5th Battalion Manchester Regiment reverted to their original designation and role, on December 1 1943 the battalion was at Greatham, County Durham.

The reformed 5th Battalion was organised as the machine gun battalion for 55th West Lancashire Division. The division was on a lower establishment scale, serving in a home defence role, and providing reinforcements for formations overseas. Although it was restored to a higher establishment in May 1944, just before D-Day, it was never deployed overseas.

In August and September 1944 the 5th Manchester’s guarded the royal family at Balmoral Castle. In December the battalion moved to Nutley, East Sussex, but D Company remained on royal protection duties at Sandringham House in Norfolk.

Post Second World War

On November 15 1945, the 5th Manchester’s were sent to Malta, remaining there until the battalion was demobilised in November 1946. The remaining 157 men of the battalion transferred to the 1st Battalion in Germany who were part of the occupying British Army of the Rhine.

The following year however 5th Battalion was reformed in Wigan as 652 Heavy Anti-Aircraft Regiment (5th Bn Manchesters) Royal Artillery. In 1955 another Royal Artillery unit assumed residence in the drill hall, 59 Anti-Aircraft Fire Control Troop.

In 1958 the Manchester Regiment merged with the Kings (Liverpool) Regiment, in the process losing its identity and bringing an end to its seventy year association with the town.

For a number of years in the 1960s the drill hall was unoccupied and the Army Recruiting Office moved in. In 1967 the Labour government undertook a major reorganization of the Reserve Forces, and many Territorial units were axed, merged, or put into suspended animation as cadres.

In 1971 following a change of government, a new unit moved into the drill hall in the form of A Squadron, Duke of Lancaster’s Own Yeomanry (DLOY). It had been brought out of suspended animation and from its cadre of eight men was soon recruited up to full establishment strength.

The DLOY was a cavalry regiment but owing to a lack of resources and wishing to retain its identity as an independent unit it opted to operate in the dismounted role as a home defence infantry regiment.

In 1983 the DLOY was once again rerolled, to that of a home defence reconnaissance regiment, tasked with covering the whole of north west England and Scotland. Ever adaptable, the DLOY had existed as horsed cavalry and infantry in WW1, and medium artillery in WW2. Post war saw them in the Royal Tank Regiment, then infantry again, and now light reconnaissance. A Sqn DLOY at Wigan was tasked with becoming the reconnaissance unit for the whole of the Highland and Islands of Scotland.

In December 1984, the DLOY held a ball to celebrate the drill hall’s 100 years’ existence knowing that shortly it would come to an end. The following year they moved to temporary accommodation in Woodhouse Lane. In 1986 the drill hall was demolished to make way for a road widening scheme.

In 1991 the Yeomen eventually moved into a new purpose built building, also in Woodhouse Lane. They remain there to this day in the guise of B Squadron, Queens Own Yeomanry, thus ensuring, after 200 years the continuity of volunteer part time soldiering in the town.