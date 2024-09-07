A further multi-million pound milestone has been reached by Wigan Council’s flagship cost-of-living crisis support campaign.

More than £4.6m of previously unclaimed financial support has now been accessed by local people thanks to Here for You.

Launched in 2022, the campaign includes a regular community event schedule helping raise awareness of what benefits residents may be entitled to.

The latest milestone includes 370 people who have claimed £2m of Attendance Allowance and more than 160 pensioners who are now receiving a share of almost £800k through regular Pension Credit payments.

Coun Gambles and council leader Coun Molyneux with council officers

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet member for welfare, said: “This additional income has made a life-changing difference to thousands of households.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our teams’ efforts to raise awareness of what our residents are entitled to and offer expert guidance and support.”

Here for You sees council officers – such as council’s welfare support, housing and community teams – work closely together to identify opportunities to help residents with cost-of-living crisis related issues.

Colin Taylor, who recently attended a Here for You event with his wife, Linda, said: “We didn’t think we qualified for anything and so we were reluctant to go along.

“After only an hour of our time I was walking down the hill in Believe Square with tears running down my face knowing that financially, my life had just changed.

“I feel like a human being with dignity again and I’d recommend anyone who can attends an event, even if you don’t think you’re entitled to anything.

“You aren’t going to come out with less than you went in with.”

A dedicated private space in Wigan Life Centre has opened this month to continue the authority’s efforts and response to the cost-of-living crisis, where local people can get expert advice from officers.

This includes tips on money management, energy saving advice and mental health support.

Coun Gambles added: “One of the most fulfilling aspect of this campaign is the impact it has had on the lives of residents like Colin and Linda.

“Hearing many stories like theirs makes us even more determined to continue our efforts, helping our communities through the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.”

To find an event near you, please visit: wigan.gov.uk/HelpToClaim