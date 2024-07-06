Our borough and its surrounding areas is blessed with some cracking pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens which perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks watching the Euros.
We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 19 of the best in and around Wigan and what some of their customers had to say about them.
1. The highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan
Below are some of the highest-rated pubs with beer gardens in Wigan on Google reviewsPhoto: google
2. The Millstone- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.2 out of 5 from 170 Google reviews. One customer said: "Spacious beer garden and a warm welcome"Photo: Google
3. The Brocket Arms- Mesnes Road, Wigan
Rated 4 out of 5 from 1,936 Google reviews. One customer said: "Massive beer garden at the back and plenty of seating inside"Photo: Google
4. Swan & Railway- Wallgate, Wigan
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 550 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great pub and great beer garden"Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.