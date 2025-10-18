The date has been announced for next year’s Run Wigan Festival – and entries are already pouring in.

Organising charity Joining Jack will hold the event on Sunday, March 15, starting and finishing at Mesnes Park.

There will be a half marathon (13.1 miles), which heads up to Haigh Hall, and a 5k (3.1 miles), on an out-and-back route to Woodhouse Lane.

Registration is now open, with discounted prices for the first 300 half marathon runners and first 200 5k participants.

Run Wigan Festival 2025

Around 3,000 people took part in this year’s races and family mile, with organisers hoping even more will sign up in 2026.

A charity spokesman said: “Our 2025 event sold out both the half marathon and 5k races, making it our biggest since 2017 and raising an incredible £33,000 for Team JJ. And we want our 2026 event to be even bigger!”

Run Wigan Festival began in 2017, building on the success of the Wigan 10k, to raise money for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Participants are asked to do the Joining Jack “salute” on the start line in honour of the charity, which was set up by former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne.

After being cheered around the course by spectators, everyone who crosses the line receives a medal, while half marathon runners will also be given a T-shirt.

Early bird registration costs £28 (£26 for affiliated runners) for the half marathon and £14 (£12 affiliated) for the 5k.

Sign up at www.runwiganfestivals.co.uk.