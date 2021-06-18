Pupils’ litter posters urge Wigan villagers to be 'clean and tidy'
Pupils from Our Lady’s and Aspull Church School made the art work which has been put up around Aspull's play area and playing fields
A Wigan village’s rising generation sent a striking message to their community about litter and keeping their village clean and tidy.
Pupils from Our Lady’s and Aspull Church School made posters after a suggestion by manager of the Aspull One House, Kathleen Marsh.
She organised the project, supported by the three ward councillors, and the posters have been put up around the village’s play area and playing fields.
Kathleen said: “The posters are just brilliant and the schools were very supportive.”
Councillors Laura Flynn, Ron Conway and Chris Ready all thanked Kathleen for her help.
