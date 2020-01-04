Queen’s award for former Wigan firefighter

A Wigan man who rose through the ranks to become Derbyshire’s Chief Fire Officer has been honoured with a top medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Terry McDermott, who retired in September 2019, has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal following a 30 year career which began in Hindley.

The father-of-two was inspired to join the profession after a school visit to his local fire station four decades ago

He said: “I went along to my local station with my school teachers – and the emergency printer went off along with bells, banging doors and engines roaring – it was very exciting and I knew what I wanted to be when I grew up.”

Due to a high demand of people wanting to be firefighters in the area he was not able to fulfil his ambitions immediately.

Instead he worked in construction for four years, but never lost his hope of joining the fire service. He re-applied and was successful, starting work in 1989 – ironically at the same fire station in Hindley that he visited as a schoolboy.

Derbyshire’s current Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson said: “Terry was a visionary leader who was committed to the safety of Derbyshire’s communities.

“He campaigned widely in respect of the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and worked tirelessly to raise the profile and understanding of how sprinkler systems can be an effective part of an overall fire safety solution.

“The honour is a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication that Terry has shown throughout his career.”

Mr McDermott, said: “I am extremely proud to have been named in the New Year’s Honours List and that I am to be awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal.

"In my mind the medal is not only a recognition of my personal efforts, but a fitting endorsement of the efforts of everyone working at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and everyone connected with the National Fire Sprinkler Network, all who have embraced the operational, financial and technical challenges that we have faced and yet continue to deliver to such a high standard day after day.”