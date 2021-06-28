Race For Life events return to Wigan borough this autumn after pandemic cancellations

Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life events are aiming to return this autumn, with social distancing measures in place to keep everyone safe.

They are due to take place at Haigh Woodland Park on September 8, Pennington Flash on September 19 and Haydock Park Racecourse on October 17.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic. Anyone who signs up before July 4 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

Race For Life is returning to Haigh Woodland Park

Siobhan Byrne, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West, said: “Race For Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across the area to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race For Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race For Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Events are open to people of all ages and abilities and this year participants will set off on the course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will be provided for use before and after the event.

Siobhan added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting. The safety of our Race For Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“We know that 2020 was a year like no other and we had to overcome many challenges thrown our way during the global pandemic. But this past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together. Just like science is our route out of the pandemic, science is our route to beating cancer. We are absolutely determined to continue to create better cancer treatments for tomorrow.”

If any events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate it Cancer Research research work.

Enter at raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.