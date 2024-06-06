Rail enthusiasts and commuters wowed as locomotive passes through Wigan station

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Rail enthusiasts flocked to Wigan North Western as a special locomotive made its way through the station.

The A4 class loco ex-LNER Pacific 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley passed through at 8.20am on Wednesday on its way to Carlisle.

Chris Winstanley, who took this photograph, said lots of people were there to see it.

The locomotive was in service from 1937 to 1966, mainly based at London King's Cross, before it was bought and overhauled by a preservation society.

It will now traverse the scenic Settle and Carlisle route.

