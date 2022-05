Preparatory work is under way for the demolition of the Galleries to make way for a new £130m Galleries25 development featuring leisure, hospitality, a new market and accommodation.

Local businessman and Wigan Today reader Brian King had his drone camera out this week to capture the mall from an angle that few shoppers will ever have seen.

An aerial view of the soon-to-be-demolished Galleries from the Market Street/New Market Street end

Parts of the centre have now been closed off to the public.

Looking down on the outdoor market and tower