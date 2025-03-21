Red Nose Day 2025placeholder image
Red Nose Day 2025

Red Nose Day 2025: Wiganers raise money for Comic Relief

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
People in Wigan have been dusting off their red noses for the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief.

Ranging from crazy hair to red outfits, children across the borough have raised money for Comic Relief.

We asked you to submit your pictures via our Facebook page and here is a small selection.

Ava- 80s themed day at school

1. Red Nose Day 2025

Ava- 80s themed day at school Photo: submit

Kady and Sammie

2. Red Nose Day 2025

Kady and Sammie Photo: submit

.

3. Red Nose Day 2025

. Photo: submit

Pippa

4. Red Nose Day 2025

Pippa Photo: submit

News you can trust since 1853
