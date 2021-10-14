Regulars at a Wigan pub complete triathlon with a twist to raise money for Alder Hey charity

Regulars at Real Crafty completed the challenge

Locals from Real Crafty, in Swinley, finished the Coniston Challenge in 11th place, with a time of six hours 30 minutes.

The triathlon included a 10k trek up the Old Man of Coniston, a 17k bike ride through Grizedale Forest and a 3k kayak across Coniston Water.

Phill Melling, 51, who headed up the fundraiser, said: “The day itself was very challenging and tiring. However it was a lot of fun, there were plenty of laughs along the way and even a few tears.

Slinky the sausage dog also completed the challenge

“We even had our mascot Slinky, the 14-year-old sausage dog, who completed all three challenges with us and even received her own medal.”

Mr Melling is one of six people who headed up to the Lake District last month, with all of them being members of local beer groups.

So far they have raised £2681, with the aim of the challenge being to create awareness of the 7 in 10 Appeal, which has been started by Alder Hey Children’s Charity to highlight children’s mental health.

Mr Melling said: “We chose that side of it because during the last 18 months Covid has had a big impact on people’s mental health, especially childrens due to them not going to school and college, or sitting exams.

“We won’t know until the future how that will affect them. When I looked at the 7 in 10 Children’s Mental Health Appeal, I couldn’t believe the shocking statistic that so many young people have never had appropriate intervention at a sufficient early stage.

“Originally, one of our friends was doing it because her Godson has been through quite a few difficulties, and was at Alder Hey having his first operation when he was only a couple of hours old. So she is doing it for that reason as well.”

Their team was named after Real Crafty’s new sports wing, Réal Crafty Sporting Club, with the pub also helping out by getting their t-shirts printed.

Meanwhile, another local business, Bithells Waste Management, also made a generous donation.

The money raised from the challenge will enable more children to access the treatment they need at Alder Hey, at the time they need it.

Donations can be made here or by visiting the pub.