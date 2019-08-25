Religious order donate cash to military hub

Wigan’s hub for military personnel has been received a blessing after a religious organisation donated hundreds of pounds to it.



The Order of St Joachim, which dates back hundreds of years, presented a cheque for £500 to Wigan Borough Armed Forces Community HQ.

The Order, founded in 1755, supports grass-roots and local charities which help those without a roof over their heads and those who have served on the front line.

That led them to give their financial backing ot the one-stop centre which provides advice and guidances to service personnel and their families about health and wellbeing, welfare, education, housing, employment and social inclusion.

Trevor Haynes, the UK head of the Order, said: “I am honoured and delighted to be able to present this cheque through the continuing generosity of our members in the UK.

“In doing so, I am proud to be able to bring the name of our Order to the north of England and hope this event will spark local interest in our aims.”

The Order of St Joachim was created in what is now Czechia at a time when religious differences were causing violence and havoc across Europe.

The organisation sought to relieve the hardship of ordinary families affected by conflict.

Although it was formed in mainland Europe it has had some notable British members over the centuries including Lord Nelson, who is famous for defeating Napoleon.

As well as helping veterans and the homeless the Order provides donations to hospitals and children’s charities.