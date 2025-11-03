The borough will fall silent as communities come together to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parades, services and a two-minute silence are being held on Sunday in various locations to remember the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces and their loved ones

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Remembrance Sunday is a deeply significant occasion across the country and here in our borough. It is a time to reflect on the bravery, selflessness and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and way of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our armed forces community across Britain and the Commonwealth, their families and those lost to conflict.

Wigan's Remembrance Day procession and service around the war memorial at All Saints' Garden, outside Wigan Parish Church

“I encourage everyone to take a moment to remember and, if possible, attend one of the many services or parades taking place across the borough.”

In Wigan: procession leaves the town hall at 10.30am and proceeds to the war memorial in All Saints' Gardens. There will be a service, during which wreaths will be laid, before the procession goes to Wigan Parish Church for a service. There will be no return procession to the town hall, but the mayor will take the salute as service personnel parade by.

Leigh: parade leaves Marsh Gymnasium at 10.30am for the war memorial in Church Street Gardens. There will be a service at the war memorial, with wreaths laid, before the procession goes to the town hall surface car park. A salute will be taken on Railway Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abram: parade leaves Dootson Street at 10am for a service at St John the Evangelist’s Church at 10.30am.

Ashton: parade sets off from the Beeches at 10am, with a wreath laid at Garswood Hall war memorial before it continues to St Thomas’ Church for a service at 10.50am. Afterwards, wreaths will be laid at the war memorial.

Aspull: parade leaves Aspull Royal British Legion at 10.45am and goes to the war memorial at the Finger Post for a service at 10.50am.

Atherton: parade leaves Atherton Collieries at 10.20am and heads to the baptist church memorial and then the war memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golborne: procession from Legh Court car park to a service of remembrance at Golborne war memorial at 2.30pm.

Hindley: procession leaves the Market Square/council car park on Cross Street at 10.40am and goes to the war memorial outside St Peter’s Church for a service, before continuing to All Saints Church for a service.

Ince: memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial in Ince Cemetery at 10.30am, followed by a service and wreath-laying ceremony at noon in the Garden of Remembrance, Smithy Green, Higher Ince.

Lowton: parade to St Mary’s Church for a service of remembrance at 10.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platt Bridge: parade leaves Walthew Lane at 10.40am and goes to the war memorial for wreaths to be laid at 10.50am, before continuing to St Nathaniel’s Church for a service.

Shevington: parade leaves AB Hardware, Broad O'th Lane, at 10.45am for Shevington war memorial. The ceremony starts at 10.55am and will be followed by a service at St Anne’s Church.

Standish: parade sets off at 10.30am from Cross Street to the war memorial for a service, followed by an all-denomination service at St Wilfrid’s Church.

Tyldesley: parade leaves Market Square at 10.10am for the war memorial in Tyldesley Cemetery.