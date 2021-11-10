The Forum committee came to an unanimous agreement

Archie Marsh lost his great-grandad Alan last year at the age of 89 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pupil of Aspull Church Primary School asked if he could lay a wreath on behalf of the Forum in honour of the war veteran, which received unanimous agreement by the committee.

Coun Chris Ready, who is also chair for Forum for Aspull and Whelley, said: “It’s incredibly important that young people in our communities remember the sacrifices that previous generations have made on their behalf.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Marsh was given permission to lay a wreath for his great-grandad

“It will be a proud moment for Archie to lay the wreath, and the Forum are delighted to be able to support him. It is wonderful to have this young man represent our proud communities.”

Alan Marsh did his compulsory stint in the armed forces in the years after World War Two with the Royal Army Medical Corps.

He often shared his stories from his time over in Egypt with his family, including Archie.

Mr Smout, Headteacher of Aspull Church Primary School said: ‘We are extremely proud of Archie and all our children who support the whole community of Aspull.

“Our Christian values emphasise the importance of coming together to make a difference, something Archie has shown.”