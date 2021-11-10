Lady Margaret Major travelled around Britain in World War Two

A plaque will be placed on a bench near the war memorial at Finger Post to remember Lady Margaret Major, who travelled all over Great Britain serving her country during World War Two, before moving to Aspull after the conclusion of the conflict.

Ward councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn have all been in talks with the granddaughter of the war veteran over how best to remember her, and happily accept the request of the family.

Coun Conway said: “She lived a truly memorable life, and is someone we should remember, particularly at this time of year. We are more than happy to assist with this request from the family.

The family of Lady Margaret Major requested the plaque

“This is a great and fitting way of celebrating this remarkable lady.”

Lady Margaret was married to Sammy Major, and no matter where her duty took her, she always kept an eye on her beloved Aspull and Wigan.

﻿At the end of hostilities, she was proud to help out at Aspull British Legion on walking days, and at Wigan Parish Church.

The new plaque will act as a way for people to remember her and look back on her life.

Remembrance Day takes place on November 11, with Remembrance Sunday on November 14 this year.