Options are being explored for the next stage in the evolution of Pennington Flash, with Wigan residents invited to share their feedback.

The popular Leigh beauty spot has already benefited from significant investment since achieving National Nature Reserve (NNR) status as part of the ‘Flashes of Wigan and Leigh’ – including a new adventure playground and waterside café.

Now Wigan Council is considering the next phase of its journey, with possibilities including the expansion of wetland and woodland habitats and the creation of new ‘adventure island’ attraction for families.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader of Wigan Council, said: “As well as being loved by us locals, Pennington Flash is officially a national treasure as part of the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh – the first and only NNR in the whole of Greater Manchester.

Coun Keith Cunliffe with Pennington Flash team members at Playday, where families were able to share feedback

“It’s a place where wildlife thrives and where people can relax, connect with nature and enjoy spending quality time with family and friends.

“Some exciting things have happened here over the past few years, including our £2.7m investment in an accessible adventure playground, a new visitor centre and café, and other facilities such as improved parking and EV charging points.

“But we’re not resting on our laurels and want to create the best possible experience for residents and visitors, while continuing to enhance Pennington Flash’s status as a rare wetland habitat of national importance.”

One of the concepts in development involves expanding the nature reserve by transforming the golf course into expanded wetland and habitats. This would include a new wetland discovery education space to encourage learning about nature.

A concept image for an expanded wetland / adventure island attraction

The Flashes of Wigan and Leigh is a chain of eight separate wetland habitats running through Wigan, all created by the subsidence of land on former coal mining sites.

It is home to an abundance of wildlife, some unique to the area.

As well as further underscoring the Flash’s NNR credentials, the proposal would also allow for the creation of an adventure island featuring a re-imagined, family-friendly golf offer and other suitable attractions.

An alternative would be to retain the current course, redesigning some holes to reduce the risk of flooding and allow for greater use throughout the year.

The latest concepts have drawn inspiration from an initial engagement exercise in 2023, and residents will again get the chance to share their thoughts over the next couple of months.

Families were able to give feedback at a free National Playday event at the Flash on Wednesday 6 August, while more in-person engagement opportunities are being planned alongside an online survey.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “There are some really exciting possibilities – but we know how much Pennington Flash means to local people, which is why we’ve been keen to engage with Pennington Golf Club and the wider community as we formulate our vision for the future.

“We’d now like residents to share their thoughts and give us their feedback as we consider the next step of the journey.”

The online survey will be available to complete until the end of September at: https://participate.wigan.gov.uk/en-GB/projects/pennington