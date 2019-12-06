Residents in uproar over plans to convert newsagent's shop into a takeaway

Plans to convert a newsagent’s into a takeaway on a Wigan street have been greeted with fury by residents.



Dozens of objections to the planning application sent to Wigan Council for the property on Mesnes Road have been submitted and ward councillors have strongly spoken out against the idea as well.

The proposal is for a change of use for the building to a takeaway serving hot food, with an extraction flue and external staircase being put on one side.

But the application has encountered a furious backlash in the Swinley area.

More than 30 comments have been submitted to planners, with residents saying the takeaway would increase existing problems with traffic, parking and litter.

There is also a feeling that there are enough places selling hot food in the area already.

Wigan Central ward councillors are backing the residents over their complaints and are calling for the Cumulative Impact Policy, which imposes draconian licensing restrictions on new premises in the town centre, to be extended to Mesnes Road.

One objector said: “The Wigan Lane end of Swinley has been flooded with takeaways, with litter strewn all over the street most days of the week. There are many eateries in the surrounding area.

“The Mesnes Road area is one of the nicer parts of what was, once, a highly desirable area, and this proposed change of use is not wanted nor in keeping with the area.”

In a joint statement Coun Lawrence Hunt and Coun Michael McLoughlin said: “We believe there are more than enough takeaway establishments in and around Swinley area and we don’t see any need to increase these.

“Parking is already at a premium with a residents’ parking scheme currently in place to cope with the demand. Any more proposals of this nature will inevitably make the situation worse.

“We already have Wigan Lane in close proximity, which is at saturation point with takeaways and bars.

“We are asking that the Cumulative Impact Policy to be extended to Mesnes Road and the surrounding area.”

The deadline for comments is December 3. Search for planning application A/19/88080/CU on Wigan Council’s website.