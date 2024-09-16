We hope you are enjoying these retail reminiscences.
1. Down Your Way in Beech Hill, Hindley, Orrell, Standish and Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. Ian McGregor, left, Steven McIntyre, Stuart Eddleston and Roman Pavelek at their garage on Standishgate
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Sam Hall, left, and Sandra Farrimond at Derian House Children's Hospice Charity Shop on Standishgate
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Gary White at DG Computer Services on Standishgate
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.