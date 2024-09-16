Retail reminiscences: Wigan, Standish, Beech Hill, Hindley and Orrell shop staff in 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Sep 2024, 15:45 GMT
Our latest archive delve into the pictures taken for the Wigan Evening Post’s Down Your Way feature keep us in 2010, but this time feature staff from shops and other businesses in Orrell, Beech Hill, Hindley, Standish and Wigan.

We hope you are enjoying these retail reminiscences.

2. Ian McGregor, left, Steven McIntyre, Stuart Eddleston and Roman Pavelek at their garage on Standishgate

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Sam Hall, left, and Sandra Farrimond at Derian House Children's Hospice Charity Shop on Standishgate

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. Gary White at DG Computer Services on Standishgate

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

