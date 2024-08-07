Retro: A look at 1967 through the Wigan Today photographic archives

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Sports stars, a soap star, hospital, schools, shows and festivals – all in a week’s work for a press photographer in 1967.

These pictures were all taken for the Wigan Obsever 57 years ago.

1. Wigan news in 1967

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan and Leigh College fashion students line up with a classic British sports car a Triumph GT6 MK1

. Photo: gb

3. A bullock sale in Wigan

. Photo: gb

4. A mini-pop music festival in Wigan

. Photo: gb

