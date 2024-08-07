These pictures were all taken for the Wigan Obsever 57 years ago.
1. Wigan news in 1967
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan and Leigh College fashion students line up with a classic British sports car a Triumph GT6 MK1
. Photo: gb
3. A bullock sale in Wigan
. Photo: gb
4. A mini-pop music festival in Wigan
. Photo: gb
