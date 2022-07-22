EURO 2004 The scene at Wigan's town centre pub Moon Under Water as England score against France ... before it all went horribly wrong

RETRO: On the Town - England football fans special

With the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 is in full swing and matches played at Leigh Sports Village, we thought we would look back through our photo archives to times when England have played in the past and fans have shown their support, celebrated and commiserated in pubs in Wigan.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 3:45 pm

Hope you’re all supporting the Lionesses – Come on England!

1. EURO 2004

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

2. World Cup 2006

Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. EURO 2004

Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

4. World Cup - 2006

Photo: Gary Brunskill

